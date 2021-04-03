FBR clarifies

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has categorically said that the FBR has not taken any decision at the meeting held on April 1, 2021 regarding imposition of any new tax in the coming budget (2021-22).

According to a clarification issued by the FBR here on Friday, the FBR has clarified that the meeting held under the chair of Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Revenue only consulted the budget 2021-22 preparation of FBR. It has been categorically expressed by FBR that no decision or consultation whatsoever, was made at the meeting with regards to imposition of any new tax in the coming budget. The caption of the news story and related content was not correct, FBR added.

