Sports
Porto's Pepe fit for Chelsea clash, coach Conceicao says
- The veteran centre-back hurt a muscle and missed Portugal's games with Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg during the recent international break.
- "Pepe's ready and fit to play," Conceicao told a news conference.
02 Apr 2021
PORTO: Porto coach Sergio Conceicao said on Friday that defender Pepe has returned to training and will be in the squad for Saturday's Primeira Liga visit of Santa Clara.
The veteran centre-back hurt a muscle and missed Portugal's games with Azerbaijan, Serbia and Luxembourg during the recent international break.
However, Conceicao confirmed that the 38-year-old is fit again, in a boost for Porto ahead of Wednesday's Champions League quarter-final first leg against Chelsea.
"Pepe's ready and fit to play," Conceicao told a news conference.
"We'll see if he's going be in the starting XI or just part of the squad, but he is fit and available."
UK adds Pakistan to its travel ban ‘red list’
Porto's Pepe fit for Chelsea clash, coach Conceicao says
SC rejects PTI's appeal, upholds ECP's decision on re-election in entire constituency of NA-75 Daska
Sindh imposes COVID restrictions, intercity public transport to ply at half capacity
Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%
Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan
Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda
Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades
UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement
Cabinet defers trade with India
Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital
China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity
Read more stories
Comments