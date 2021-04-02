ANL 34.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-2.16%)
ASC 14.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.67%)
ASL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.8%)
AVN 82.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-2.13%)
BOP 7.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
BYCO 10.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (1.29%)
DGKC 116.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.86%)
EPCL 54.90 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.09%)
FFBL 27.70 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (3.17%)
FFL 14.55 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.21%)
HASCOL 9.91 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.81%)
HUBC 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.65%)
JSCL 19.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.33%)
KAPCO 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-1.52%)
KEL 3.93 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.94 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (2.05%)
MLCF 43.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-1.92%)
PAEL 32.31 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (0.87%)
PIBTL 10.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.1%)
POWER 9.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.33%)
PPL 86.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.4%)
PRL 25.55 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.19%)
PTC 9.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.22%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.61%)
SNGP 38.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
TRG 136.74 Decreased By ▼ -3.26 (-2.33%)
UNITY 28.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.52%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,724 Decreased By ▼ -6.33 (-0.13%)
BR30 24,279 Decreased By ▼ -153.7 (-0.63%)
KSE100 44,297 Decreased By ▼ -131.04 (-0.29%)
KSE30 18,172 Decreased By ▼ -70 (-0.38%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

China releases rice for feed in face of high corn prices, sources say

  • "There will be more such auctions coming. The government will keep releasing (rice and wheat) until corn prices are tamed."
Reuters 02 Apr 2021

BEIJING: China released 2 million tonnes of rice from state reserves for sale to feed producers this week to bolster supplies of feed grains amid elevated corn prices, said three sources close to the matter.

The country's corn prices hit record highs early this year on supply concerns raised by dwindling stocks and reduced output.

China on Wednesday sold between 1.4 million and 1.5 million tonnes of rice - about 70% of the total volume put up for sale - for feed use, said two sources briefed on the matter.

This rice would be sold through state companies directly to feed makers, unlike the rice sold from reserves in regular auctions to the broader market.

The base price was at 1,500 yuan ($228.62) a tonne, the three sources said, much lower than current corn prices that range between 2,700 and 3,200 yuan a tonne.

"Demand is not great. We have bought a lot (of feed grains) in advance," said a manager with a feed producer based in southern China. "Also, with the delivery, processing and transporting fees, the actual cost is not that low."

China's corn futures prices fell 10% after they hit record high levels in January this year, pressured by imports of feed grains while feed producers stepped up purchases of wheat and rice as alternatives.

Feed producers and farmers built up high inventories when corn prices were rising quickly and demand from the farming sector has been subdued by recent African swine fever outbreaks, said a purchasing manager with a feed producer based in northern China.

China had planned to sell wheat and rice from state reserves to animal feed producers as early as July last year to tame surging corn prices.

The government sold some rice late last year to feed producers, one of the sources said.

"There will be more such auctions coming. The government will keep releasing (rice and wheat) until corn prices are tamed."

Qin Yuyun, head of the National Food and Strategic Reserves Administration's reserves division, on Friday reiterated a previous statement on the abundance of supplies.

"China's rice, and wheat inventories are both at historically high levels and can meet more than one year's consumption demand," he told reporters.

China Wheat Corn Rice feed producers

China releases rice for feed in face of high corn prices, sources say

Sindh imposes COVID restrictions, intercity public transport to ply at half capacity

Pakistan reports 5234 new COVID-19 cases as positivity rate hits 10.43%

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Russian FM Lavrov to visit Pakistan next week; Afghan peace process, trade on the agenda

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters