Junta says Suu Kyi broke secrets law, international pressure rises

YANGON: Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said, as Britain ramped up sanctions against the junta and the UN Security Council condemned the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

The newly unveiled charge came amid growing international outrage over the February 1 coup and the military's subsequent clampdown on protesters that has left at least 535 people dead.

After two days of back-and-forth negotiations with China, Russia and the rest of the Security Council, members on Thursday unanimously "expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation" in Myanmar.

The Council "strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors and the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children," they said in a statement, initiated by former colonial power Britain.

London earlier announced sanctions on the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), a conglomerate controlled by the military that Washington has already blacklisted.

In addition to sanctions, London will also stump up $700,000 towards UN Security Council efforts to document serious human rights violations in Myanmar.

"Two months on from the start of the coup, the Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

International powers have sought to pile pressure on the military by hitting its sprawling business interests, which include the lucrative jade and ruby trade.

Earlier, Suu Kyi appeared by video link in court in the capital Naypyidaw, where she faces a raft of charges that could see her barred from political office.

The hearing dealt with administrative aspects of the case including the formal appointment of eight defence lawyers.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's physical condition was good," according to the lawyer who saw her on screen, her legal representative Khin Maung Zaw told reporters.

He later told AFP that the Nobel laureate has been accused of breaking an official secrets law in a lawsuit filed March 25.