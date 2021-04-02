ANL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.43%)
ASC 14.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.22%)
AVN 84.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.24%)
BOP 8.00 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.38%)
BYCO 10.31 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.59%)
DGKC 117.70 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (0.42%)
EPCL 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FCCL 23.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.22%)
FFBL 27.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.75%)
FFL 14.74 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.52%)
HASCOL 10.02 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (1.93%)
HUBC 81.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.6%)
JSCL 19.40 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (2.97%)
KAPCO 39.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.63%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.76%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.15%)
MLCF 43.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.48 (-1.08%)
PAEL 32.35 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (1%)
PIBTL 10.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.49%)
POWER 9.14 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 86.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
PRL 25.94 Increased By ▲ 0.69 (2.73%)
PTC 9.05 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.33%)
SILK 1.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.87%)
SNGP 39.11 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.15%)
TRG 138.99 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-0.72%)
UNITY 28.74 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
WTL 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,752 Increased By ▲ 22.18 (0.47%)
BR30 24,477 Increased By ▲ 44.36 (0.18%)
KSE100 44,518 Increased By ▲ 89.76 (0.2%)
KSE30 18,283 Increased By ▲ 40.66 (0.22%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,613
8324hr
Pakistan Cases
678,165
523424hr
Sindh
265,917
Punjab
225,953
Balochistan
19,610
Islamabad
59,401
KPK
89,255
Business Recorder Logo
Apr 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Junta says Suu Kyi broke secrets law, international pressure rises

  • The hearing dealt with administrative aspects of the case including the formal appointment of eight defence lawyers.
AFP 02 Apr 2021

YANGON: Myanmar's ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi has been accused of breaking a colonial-era official secrets law, her lawyer said, as Britain ramped up sanctions against the junta and the UN Security Council condemned the deaths of hundreds of civilians.

The newly unveiled charge came amid growing international outrage over the February 1 coup and the military's subsequent clampdown on protesters that has left at least 535 people dead.

After two days of back-and-forth negotiations with China, Russia and the rest of the Security Council, members on Thursday unanimously "expressed deep concern at the rapidly deteriorating situation" in Myanmar.

The Council "strongly condemned the use of violence against peaceful protestors and the deaths of hundreds of civilians, including women and children," they said in a statement, initiated by former colonial power Britain.

London earlier announced sanctions on the Myanmar Economic Corporation (MEC), a conglomerate controlled by the military that Washington has already blacklisted.

In addition to sanctions, London will also stump up $700,000 towards UN Security Council efforts to document serious human rights violations in Myanmar.

"Two months on from the start of the coup, the Myanmar military has sunk to a new low with the wanton killing of innocent people, including children," British foreign minister Dominic Raab said in a statement.

International powers have sought to pile pressure on the military by hitting its sprawling business interests, which include the lucrative jade and ruby trade.

Earlier, Suu Kyi appeared by video link in court in the capital Naypyidaw, where she faces a raft of charges that could see her barred from political office.

The hearing dealt with administrative aspects of the case including the formal appointment of eight defence lawyers.

"Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's physical condition was good," according to the lawyer who saw her on screen, her legal representative Khin Maung Zaw told reporters.

He later told AFP that the Nobel laureate has been accused of breaking an official secrets law in a lawsuit filed March 25.

Security Council Aung San Suu Kyi protestors Myanmar Economic Corporation

Junta says Suu Kyi broke secrets law, international pressure rises

Local firm inks agreement with China to produce and supply COVID-19 vaccine in Pakistan

Taiwan train crash kills 36 in deadliest rail tragedy in decades

UN Security Council 'strongly' condemns Myanmar violence, civilian deaths: statement

Cabinet defers trade with India

Covid overwhelms ICUs in Syrian capital

China vaccine maker Sinovac says doubles production capacity

World powers, Iran to discuss US return to nuclear deal

Japan PM to meet Biden in US on April 16

1HFY21: Govt adds over Rs1trn to domestic debt

Banks, DFIs can invest in TFCs, Sukuk issued by REITS: SBP

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters