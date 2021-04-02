Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 1, 2021).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 4,737.80
High: 4,806.20
Low: 4,728.53
Net Change: (-) 26.28
Volume ('000): 288,467
Value ('000): 15,848,513
Makt Cap 1,333,157,289,619
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,884.56
NET CH. (-) 93.42
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,556.12
NET CH. (-) 42.45
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,533.99
NET CH. (+) 14.70
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,970.25
NET CH. (-) 25.92
------------------------------------
BR TECH. & COMM.
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,562.27
NET CH. (-) 170.44
------------------------------------
As on: 1 April-2021
====================================
