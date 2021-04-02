KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (April 1, 2021).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 4,737.80 High: 4,806.20 Low: 4,728.53 Net Change: (-) 26.28 Volume ('000): 288,467 Value ('000): 15,848,513 Makt Cap 1,333,157,289,619 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,884.56 NET CH. (-) 93.42 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,556.12 NET CH. (-) 42.45 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,533.99 NET CH. (+) 14.70 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,970.25 NET CH. (-) 25.92 ------------------------------------ BR TECH. & COMM. ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,562.27 NET CH. (-) 170.44 ------------------------------------ As on: 1 April-2021 ====================================

