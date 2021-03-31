ANL 38.25 Increased By ▲ 0.60 (1.59%)
ASC 15.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.01%)
ASL 24.00 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (3.23%)
AVN 90.25 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (2.36%)
BOP 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1%)
BYCO 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.88%)
DGKC 122.21 Increased By ▲ 3.21 (2.7%)
EPCL 55.90 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.81%)
FCCL 23.01 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
FFBL 27.60 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.85%)
FFL 15.08 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (1.55%)
HASCOL 10.41 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.76%)
HUBC 82.05 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.66%)
HUMNL 6.46 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.1%)
JSCL 21.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.68%)
KAPCO 40.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
KEL 4.02 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (1.52%)
LOTCHEM 16.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (2.22%)
MLCF 45.50 Increased By ▲ 0.61 (1.36%)
PAEL 34.00 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.64%)
PIBTL 10.55 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.54%)
POWER 9.30 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.09%)
PPL 87.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.34%)
PRL 27.41 Increased By ▲ 0.96 (3.63%)
PTC 9.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.42%)
SILK 1.16 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.75%)
SNGP 39.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.5%)
TRG 161.44 Increased By ▲ 5.24 (3.35%)
UNITY 30.40 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.5%)
WTL 1.24 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.81%)
BR100 4,840 Increased By ▲ 67.92 (1.42%)
BR30 25,516 Increased By ▲ 404.39 (1.61%)
KSE100 45,057 Increased By ▲ 566.17 (1.27%)
KSE30 18,508 Increased By ▲ 249.62 (1.37%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,434
7824hr
Pakistan Cases
667,957
475724hr
Sindh
265,443
Punjab
220,392
Balochistan
19,557
Islamabad
57,833
KPK
87,055
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

  • In an article published in The Times, Imran pointed towards the risks Pakistan is facing due to climate change
  • PM had stated at WEF's strategic dialogue that climate change is one of the defining global challenges faced by our generation and it has far-reaching adverse economic and social impacts
Fahad Zulfikar Updated 31 Mar 2021

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a holistic approach and financial commitments are needed to tackle climate change.

Sharing an article published in The Times on his Twitter handle, Imran pointed towards the risks Pakistan is facing due to climate change.

Earlier speaking at World Economic Forum's strategic dialogue, the PM had stated that climate change is one of the defining global challenges faced by our generation. He said it has far-reaching adverse economic, social, and political impacts.

The prime minister maintained that the world is already witnessing unprecedented floods, severe droughts, increasing heat waves, spreading wildfires, and fierce cyclonic activity.

"All of these pose a clear and present danger for humanity. While no country is immune from these impacts of climate change, most developing countries remain disproportionately affected by its negative impacts," he mentioned.

He stated that Pakistan is a case in point, as it lies at the geographic crossroads of melting glaciers, unpredictably shifting monsoons, and enhanced disaster activity triggered by climate change.

He called for an urgent need for simultaneously raising ambition for climate action, while also building resilience and adapting to the inescapable impacts of climate change.

Pakistan climate change Imran Khan Twitter message developing countries holistic approach financial commitments global challenges adverse economic, social impacts

Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

FIA books Jahangir Tareen, son in over Rs3 billion financial misappropriation

ADB approves $450mn loan for Indonesia COVID-19 vaccinations

Govt launches 3-tranche bond deal to raise $2.5bn

Saudi plans economic overhaul with $3.2 trillion investment

UN report points to Huthis for December attack on Aden airport

US orders departure of non-essential diplomats from Myanmar

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters