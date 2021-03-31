Holistic approach, financial commitments needed to tackle climate change, says PM

(Karachi) Prime Minister Imran Khan has said that a holistic approach and financial commitments are needed to tackle climate change.

Sharing an article published in The Times on his Twitter handle, Imran pointed towards the risks Pakistan is facing due to climate change.

Earlier speaking at World Economic Forum's strategic dialogue, the PM had stated that climate change is one of the defining global challenges faced by our generation. He said it has far-reaching adverse economic, social, and political impacts.

The prime minister maintained that the world is already witnessing unprecedented floods, severe droughts, increasing heat waves, spreading wildfires, and fierce cyclonic activity.

"All of these pose a clear and present danger for humanity. While no country is immune from these impacts of climate change, most developing countries remain disproportionately affected by its negative impacts," he mentioned.

He stated that Pakistan is a case in point, as it lies at the geographic crossroads of melting glaciers, unpredictably shifting monsoons, and enhanced disaster activity triggered by climate change.

He called for an urgent need for simultaneously raising ambition for climate action, while also building resilience and adapting to the inescapable impacts of climate change.