Poland's economy could grow by 3.3% in 2021: World Bank
- World Bank experts expect the economy will grow by 4.2% in 2022.
31 Mar 2021
WARSAW: Poland's economy could grow by 3.3% in 2021, the World Bank said on Wednesday, compared with an initial estimate of 3.5% made in October 2020.
The weaker estimate is a result of ongoing uncertainty surrounding the coronavirus pandemic and Europe's vaccination initiative, the statement said.
World Bank experts expect the economy will grow by 4.2% in 2022.
