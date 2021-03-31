ANL 38.60 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.52%)
Korda ready for ANA challenge after major near-miss

  The Korean then birdied the first playoff hole to pip Korda and Canada's Brooke Henderson for the title.
AFP 31 Mar 2021

RANCHO MIRAGE: Nelly Korda says she has learned the lessons of last year's agonising near-miss at the ANA Inspiration as she returns to the first major of the season on Thursday bidding to extend an impressive week for her talented sporting family.

The 22-year-old LPGA Tour star -- the daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda -- lost in a playoff at the rescheduled ANA last September, missing out on a maiden major title in a playoff after a late charge from South Korea's Lee Mi-rim.

Korda, whose elder sister Jessica is also a professional on the women's tour, shrugged off that disappointment in the offseason and has started 2021 in superb form, winning the Gainbridge LPGA last month and posting two other top-10 finishes.

It has left the world number four from Florida in a relaxed mood as she prepares to tackle the demanding Mission Hills Country Club layout at Rancho Mirage in the southern California desert this week.

"I put a lot of work into it over the off-season and it just feels good for it to pay off," Korda said Tuesday when asked about her recent run of form.

Korda looked to be closing in on a wire-to-wire victory at last year's ANA until a remarkable late surge from Lee, which included a chip-in for eagle on the 18th to force a playoff.

The Korean then birdied the first playoff hole to pip Korda and Canada's Brooke Henderson for the title.

Korda, however, believes she has emerged a stronger player from the experience as she prepares for a fresh assault on the ANA this week.

"I've always said when you put yourself into those positions, you get more comfortable being in those in the future," Korda said Tuesday.

Korda ready for ANA challenge after major near-miss

