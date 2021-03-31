Korda ready for ANA challenge after major near-miss

RANCHO MIRAGE: Nelly Korda says she has learned the lessons of last year's agonising near-miss at the ANA Inspiration as she returns to the first major of the season on Thursday bidding to extend an impressive week for her talented sporting family.

The 22-year-old LPGA Tour star -- the daughter of former Australian Open tennis champion Petr Korda -- lost in a playoff at the rescheduled ANA last September, missing out on a maiden major title in a playoff after a late charge from South Korea's Lee Mi-rim.

Korda, whose elder sister Jessica is also a professional on the women's tour, shrugged off that disappointment in the offseason and has started 2021 in superb form, winning the Gainbridge LPGA last month and posting two other top-10 finishes.

It has left the world number four from Florida in a relaxed mood as she prepares to tackle the demanding Mission Hills Country Club layout at Rancho Mirage in the southern California desert this week.

"I put a lot of work into it over the off-season and it just feels good for it to pay off," Korda said Tuesday when asked about her recent run of form.

Korda looked to be closing in on a wire-to-wire victory at last year's ANA until a remarkable late surge from Lee, which included a chip-in for eagle on the 18th to force a playoff.

The Korean then birdied the first playoff hole to pip Korda and Canada's Brooke Henderson for the title.

Korda, however, believes she has emerged a stronger player from the experience as she prepares for a fresh assault on the ANA this week.

"I've always said when you put yourself into those positions, you get more comfortable being in those in the future," Korda said Tuesday.