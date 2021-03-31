PSBA chief congratulates Hammad Azhar

KARACHI: Chairman Pakistan Stock Brokers Association (PSBA) Aqeel Karim Dhedhi, on behalf of the Association, congratulated Hammad Azhar on an additional charge of Finance by the Prime Minister of Pakistan.

"We are positive that with Hammad Azhar's vision and inspiration, the finance team will lead Pakistan to its new highs," a press release issued here on Tuesday said. Hammad Azhar with his excellent approach is also expected to use PSX for capital formation and promotion of trade and industry, it added.

"In view of Hammad Azhar's diversified exposure and his awareness of the role of the stock market is a country's economy, we anticipate that he will not only provide an investor-friendly environment at PSX but will also remove impediments hurting the stock market, in consultation with the market participants at his earliest," he said.

"We would be pleased to continue the constructive dialogue we have had with Hammad Azhar, for the capital formation and to promote ease of doing business," he said.

He invited Hammad Azhar to visit PSX to have an interaction with the stock brokers. "We hope that this will lead to the revival of confidence amongst the investors", he said.-PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021