ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 31, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Opinion

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The old king is dead long ago?

Anjum Ibrahim 31 Mar 2021

"One wheel of the two-wheeler economic team was constantly getting punctured and I guess the Prime Minister had had enough of sorting out the puncture, especially as he fought the Covid-19, and he finally decided to replace with a new wheel."

"I am not sure Hammad Azahar is all that new - I mean..."

"What you need to say is the old king is dead long live..."

"Our ministers of finance have held the status of deputy prime minister on occasion, but never prime minister so the expression is the prince is dead, long live the prince."

"Right, so what about the other wheel? I mean normally if you change one wheel you should change all the wheels..."

"Well, The Khan has directed the other wheel to make the borrowing cost for house loans even cheaper...so much for autonomy hunh! I told you it doesn't matter what it says on paper the facts on the ground will remain the same...."

"Parveen Rashid said that The Khan is changing ministers just so that he can hide behind his own incompetence..."

"Two things my friend - one the same o same o..."

"I can't buy a new keyboard because of the lockdown - I promise the first thing I do after the lockdown is lifted is buy a new keyboard."

"Ok, so the second thing is what does he say about his own dismissal by his beloved Nawaz Sharif and the then First Daughter?"

"Forgive them for they knew not what they did."

"Very biblical, but as the Irish proverb states the best way to keep loyalty in a man's heart is to keep money in his purse...wait let me finish, yes he is an honest man and I always thought he was middle income earner but he came with a cheque book to clear 96 lakh rupees he owed to Punjab House to become eligible for the Senate seat at one go..."

"There is another more traditional proverb which is masters who sacrifice for servants will receive the gift of loyalty."

"See that doesn't apply to Pakistan in general and our second tier leadership in particular..."

"Second tier defined as all but the member(s) of the ruling head of the party?"

"Yes, the proverb that applies is servants who sacrifice for their masters will receive the gift of loyalty."

"Hmmmmm."

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

lockdown Nawaz Sharif Prime Minister Hammad Azahar COVID19 Parveen Rashid

Anjum Ibrahim

PARTLY FACETIOUS: The old king is dead long ago?

Construction of hydropower plant: ADB approves $300m loan

PM replies to Modi’s letter: ‘People of Pakistan also desire peaceful relations’

Foreign commercial loans: MoF seeks exemption on interest/profit payment

WB expects 1.3pc growth by June-end

$499m IMF tranche received

Azhar visits ‘Q block’, holds brief meeting

PM forms body on rules for regulation of social media

IMF to boost global outlook again

Acquisition of shares by Shanghai Electric: KE receives PAI ‘withdrawal’

COAS, Chinese envoy discuss CPEC

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.