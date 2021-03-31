22 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

QUETTA: About 22 new coronavirus patients were tested positive in Balochistan while number of total confirmed patients surged to 19557 in the province on Tuesday.

According to media coordinator provincial Health Directorate Cell Balochistan Dr, Muhammad Wasim Baig, atleast 654879 people were screened for the virus till March 30 out of which 22 more were reported positive.

As many as 19090 affected patients have been recovered from the coronavirus so far while 207 deaths were recorded due to the deadly virus in Balochistan.