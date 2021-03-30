SHC commutes man's death sentence into life term

KARACHI: The Sindh High Court (SHC) on Tuesday commuted the death sentence of a convicted man into life term in a murder case of his wife.

The court bench heard a plea filed by convict, Jabbar Ali, who was sentenced to death in the murder case, seeking commutation of his death sentence into the life term. The court approved the the appeal and commuted the death sentence of Jabbar Ali into the life imprisonment.

According to police, Jabbar Ali was accused of killing his wife in Ibrahim Hyri area of Karachi. The culprit stabbed his wife to death in 2018. A case was registered against the accused at Ibrahim Hyderi police station.

Malir District and Sessions Judge sentenced the accused to death in 2019.