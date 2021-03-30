ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.95 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3.1%)
ASL 23.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (1.09%)
AVN 88.17 Increased By ▲ 2.26 (2.63%)
BOP 8.02 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.63%)
BYCO 10.65 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.04%)
DGKC 119.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
EPCL 55.45 Increased By ▲ 1.35 (2.5%)
FCCL 22.36 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (1.64%)
FFBL 27.10 Increased By ▲ 0.99 (3.79%)
FFL 14.85 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.06%)
HASCOL 10.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.2%)
HUBC 81.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-1.51%)
HUMNL 6.39 Increased By ▲ 0.37 (6.15%)
JSCL 20.80 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.92%)
KAPCO 40.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.75 (-1.83%)
KEL 3.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.75%)
LOTCHEM 15.80 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.27%)
MLCF 44.89 Increased By ▲ 0.87 (1.98%)
PAEL 33.45 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (6.7%)
PIBTL 10.39 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.47%)
POWER 9.20 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.66%)
PPL 87.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-0.44%)
PRL 26.45 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
PTC 9.56 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.8%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 39.70 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.98%)
TRG 156.20 Increased By ▲ 2.04 (1.32%)
UNITY 29.95 Increased By ▲ 2.06 (7.39%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,772 Increased By ▲ 28.54 (0.6%)
BR30 25,112 Increased By ▲ 194.26 (0.78%)
KSE100 44,491 Increased By ▲ 59.23 (0.13%)
KSE30 18,258 Decreased By ▼ -6.07 (-0.03%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden stresses diversity in first judicial nominations

  • Of the 11 nominations announced by Biden on Tuesday, three are African-American women named to serve on circuit, or appeals, courts.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

WASHINGTON: US President Joe Biden announced his first judicial nominations Tuesday, stressing diversity in yet another break with the policies of Donald Trump.

Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson, who is African-American, was nominated to serve on the US Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit, which is known to handle major cases.

If confirmed by the Senate, she would replace Merrick Garland, who is now Biden's attorney general, the nation's top law enforcement officer.

Jackson, 50, is regularly mentioned as a potential Supreme Court judge some day. She would be the first Black woman to get a seat on the nine-member court.

Of the 11 nominations announced by Biden on Tuesday, three are African-American women named to serve on circuit, or appeals, courts.

The nominations as a whole "represent the broad diversity of background, experience, and perspective that makes our nation strong," Biden said in a statement.

Under the US constitution, the president nominates people to serve on the Supreme Court and other federal courts for life, and the Senate votes on whether to confirm them.

Trump managed to win the appointment of more than 200 conservative judges during his term, working closely with then Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell on an issue that has been dear to US conservatives for decades.

This includes three Supreme Court justices named by Trump.

When Trump came to power the Senate was controlled by Republicans, who from 2014 to 2016 blocked judicial candidates nominated by then president Barack Obama, even though more than 100 court positions were vacant.

Joe Biden judicial nominations Ketanji Brown Jackson

Biden stresses diversity in first judicial nominations

ADB approves $300mn Loan for Hydropower Plant in Pakistan

Pakistan to receive first batch of China's CanSino vaccine today

Notification issued: Hammad Azhar appointed as Finance Minister

Fitch Ratings assigns 'B-' rating to Pakistan's proposed foreign-currency bonds

India records 56,211 new cases of the coronavirus

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan gives initial guidance for three-tranche dollar bonds

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters