Brazil regulator says Bharat Biotech vaccine does not meet factory standards
- The Brazilian government signed a contract last month to buy 20 million doses of the Indian drugmaker's vaccine. Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use of the vaccine in Brazil on March 8.
30 Mar 2021
SAO PAULO: Brazilian health regulator Anvisa said Bharat Biotech's Covaxin COVID-19 does not meet its manufacturing standards, according to a note in the Tuesday edition of the official gazette.
The Brazilian government signed a contract last month to buy 20 million doses of the Indian drugmaker's vaccine. Bharat Biotech applied for emergency use of the vaccine in Brazil on March 8.
