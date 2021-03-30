Markets
Estonian GDP growth seen slower than expected in 2021, central bank says
30 Mar 2021
TALLINN: Estonia's gross domestic product (GDP) will grow 2.7% this year as the economic recovery is delayed by continuing restrictions stemming from the spread of the coronavirus, the central bank of the small eurozone country said on Tuesday.
It had forecast 2.9% growth for 2021 in its December forecast.
"A new and aggressive outbreak and the restrictions imposed prevent the crisis from being resolved at the expected pace.
The economic recovery will be delayed to the second half of this year," the central bank said in its quarterly economic review.
The central bank raised its 2022 growth forecast to 5.0% from 4.2%.
