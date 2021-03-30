ANL 37.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.44%)
ASC 14.77 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.86%)
ASL 22.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.65%)
AVN 85.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.38%)
BOP 8.01 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.5%)
BYCO 10.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.52%)
DGKC 119.65 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (0.63%)
EPCL 54.50 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.74%)
FCCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFBL 26.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
FFL 14.55 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 10.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.49%)
HUBC 82.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.31%)
HUMNL 6.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (2.99%)
JSCL 20.65 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.19%)
KAPCO 39.63 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-3.34%)
KEL 3.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.98%)
MLCF 44.20 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.41%)
PAEL 31.54 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.61%)
PIBTL 10.25 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.08%)
POWER 9.09 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.44%)
PPL 87.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.43%)
PRL 25.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.85 (-3.22%)
PTC 9.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.14 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.79%)
SNGP 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (0.91%)
TRG 151.00 Decreased By ▼ -3.16 (-2.05%)
UNITY 27.90 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.23 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,741 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-0.05%)
BR30 24,818 Decreased By ▼ -98.97 (-0.4%)
KSE100 44,334 Decreased By ▼ -97.57 (-0.22%)
KSE30 18,208 Decreased By ▼ -56.44 (-0.31%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 30, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Corn falls 1%, soy drifts lower on US plantings outlook

  • The USDA is scheduled to release its annual US planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

CHICAGO: US corn futures fell about 1% on Monday on position squaring ahead of crop reports due this week from the US Department of Agriculture (USDA) along with forecasts for generally favorable planting weather in the Midwest, analysts said.

Soybean futures also declined while wheat closed higher, rallying on bargain buying after the benchmark Chicago Board of Trade May wheat contract fell to its lowest level of 2021.

A firmer dollar hung over the markets, in theory making US grains less competitive globally.

CBOT May corn settled down 5-3/4 cents at $5.46-3/4 per bushel. CBOT May soybeans ended down 7-1/2 cents at $13.93 a bushel after dipping to $13.83, the contract's lowest level since March 2.

CBOT May wheat finished up 3-1/2 cents at $6.16-3/4 a bushel, bouncing after a drop to $6.07-1/4, its lowest since Dec. 22.

Corn and soybean futures were pressured by outlooks for mostly warm and dry conditions in the Midwest as farmers begin spring field work.

"CBOT corn and soybean futures traded lower on forecasts for above-normal temperatures across the Corn Belt during (first-half) April, which could contribute to a timely start to US corn and soybean planting," Dan Cekander, president of DC Analysis, wrote in a client note.

Analysts expect US growers to increase their seedings of both crops this spring compared to a year ago, in response to strong export and domestic demand that lifted prices to multi-year highs in recent months.

The USDA is scheduled to release its annual US planting intentions and quarterly grain stocks reports on March 31.

Commodity funds hold sizable net long positions in CBOT corn and soybean futures, leaving both markets prone to long liquidation ahead of the two crop reports, which have a history of making waves in the futures market.

"Traders are rather cautious ahead of (the USDA report) publication," French analyst Agritel said in a note.

CBOT wheat CBOT corn US corn futures fell CBOT May soybeans CBOT May corn

Corn falls 1%, soy drifts lower on US plantings outlook

Tabish Gauhar becomes SAPM on Power & Petroleum amid Nadeem Babar removal

Pakistan reports highest number of COVID-19 deaths in one day since December as 100 more succumb to virus

Azhar to become new finance minister: PM removes Hafeez over ‘price hike’

Myanmar crackdown death toll passes 500

Money trail from Daphne murder probe stretches to China?

Covid probably came to humans from animals: WHO

President, too, tests positive

ECC to allow import of cotton, yarn from India

Removal due to Senate election defeat: Bilawal

Oil prices ease after Suez Canal traffic resumes

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters