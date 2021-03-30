ANL 38.35 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.39%)
ASC 14.80 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (2.07%)
ASL 23.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (1.26%)
AVN 87.98 Increased By ▲ 2.07 (2.41%)
BOP 8.08 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.38%)
BYCO 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (2.66%)
DGKC 120.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.18%)
EPCL 55.05 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (1.76%)
FCCL 22.18 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.82%)
FFBL 26.58 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.8%)
FFL 14.70 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.03%)
HASCOL 10.22 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.69%)
HUBC 82.91 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.18%)
HUMNL 6.30 Increased By ▲ 0.28 (4.65%)
JSCL 20.85 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.16%)
KAPCO 40.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-1.68%)
KEL 3.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.72 Increased By ▲ 0.42 (2.75%)
MLCF 44.65 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (1.43%)
PAEL 31.78 Increased By ▲ 0.43 (1.37%)
PIBTL 10.37 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.27%)
POWER 9.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.1%)
PPL 88.10 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.24%)
PRL 26.64 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.91%)
PTC 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.15%)
SILK 1.13 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.89%)
SNGP 39.50 Increased By ▲ 0.95 (2.46%)
TRG 156.99 Increased By ▲ 2.83 (1.84%)
UNITY 28.47 Increased By ▲ 0.58 (2.08%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.63%)
BR100 4,790 Increased By ▲ 46.29 (0.98%)
BR30 25,194 Increased By ▲ 276.3 (1.11%)
KSE100 44,690 Increased By ▲ 257.91 (0.58%)
KSE30 18,372 Increased By ▲ 108.14 (0.59%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,356
10024hr
Pakistan Cases
663,200
408424hr
Sindh
265,158
Punjab
217,694
Balochistan
19,535
Islamabad
57,204
KPK
86,044
Sports

Johnson's yes-no, Park's Olympic ambition: golf talking points

  • Park won gold in Rio and is desperate to defend her medal in the delayed Tokyo Games in July.
AFP 30 Mar 2021

HONG KONG: There are men's and women's majors and a popular new winner on the PGA Tour among AFP Sport's golf talking points this week:

Dustin rests for his defence

Dustin Johnson seems to be in two minds how to best prepare to defend his Masters crown next week at Augusta.

The world number one made a late entry last Friday to this week's Texas Open after a poor showing at last week's WGC Match Play, only to pull out on Monday.

Maybe it is the short turnaround since slipping on the winner's green jacket for the first time that has him befuddled.

Every other recipient has had a year to bask in the glory of being Masters champion, but not Johnson, thanks to the tournament being postponed from its traditional early April slot last year because of the Covid pandemic.

"I now plan to spend the week at home in preparation for next week's Masters," Johnson tweeted on Monday.

Johnson won with an all-time Augusta low score of 20-under par total last year but is now trying to avoid an altogether different Masters record.

If he doesn't win on Sunday, April 11, his reign will have lasted just 21 weeks -- the shortest in the tournament's 87-year history.

Park chases Pak

Park In-bee's seasonal debut last week saw her romp to victory at the Kia Classic, leaving her just four wins behind legend Pak Se-ri's South Korean record of 25 LPGA Tour titles.

Park, who moved up to world number two as a result, will have a chance to edge one win closer to Pak at this week's first women's major of 2021, the ANA Inspiration.

But she revealed that if it wasn't for the Olympics looming later this year she might have stayed at home.

Park won gold in Rio and is desperate to defend her medal in the delayed Tokyo Games in July.

"It was my first week back out in three months or so, and I played so good," Park said.

"If there was no Olympics I don't know, would I be here? It has been definitely good motivation for me."

It's a big contrast to men's number one Johnson, whose motivation clearly lies elsewhere after already stating he will be skipping Tokyo.

