Pink Residency case: Statement of prosecution witness recorded

ISLAMABAD: The Accountability Court hearing multi-billion rupees fake bank accounts case, on Monday, recorded statement of a prosecution witness in the Pink Residency case involving Omni Group’s Abdul Ghani Majid and others. Accountability Court-II judge Muhammad Azeem Khan, while hearing the case, recorded the statement of Waheed Akhtar in the Pink residency case.

The defence counsel will cross examine the witness during the next hearing to be held on April 8th.

The court also summoned another witness, Abdul Khateeb Somroo for recording his statement during the next hearing.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) prosecutor, Waseem Javed, and defence counsel Qasim appeared before the court.

At the start of the hearing, Majid’s counsel filed an application seeking exemption for one day from personal appearance before it, which the court approved.

The NAB filed Pink residency case against Omni Group Abdul Ghani Majid and 16 others. The reference pertains to a project, “Pink Residency” in Karachi’s Gulistan-e-Jauhar area.

The accused had been allegedly involved in illegal regularisation of two plots in Gulistan-e-Jauhar.

One of the plots measured 23 acres of land, while the other was of seven acres.

The anti-graft body has alleged that financial transactions related to the illegally-regularised plots were conducted through fake bank accounts. The NAB estimates that the illegal land regularisation and consequent sale caused a loss of Rs4 billion to the national exchequer.

