KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 403,237 tons of cargo comprising 278,080 Tones of import cargo and 125,157 Tons of export cargo during last 24 Hrs ending at 0700 Hours.

The total import cargo of 278,080 comprised of 77,832 Tons of Containerized Cargo, 18,189 Tons of Bulk Cargo, 18,003 Tons of Soya Bean Seeds, 8,243 Tons of Rock Phosphate and 155,813 Tons of Oil/Liquid Cargo

The total export cargo of 125,157 tons comprised of 64,887 tons of containerized cargo, 49,870 Tons of Clinkers, 5,250 Tons of Cement and 5,150 Tons of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

A cargo volume of 162,926 tonnes, comprising 134,926 tonnes imports cargo and 27,995 tonnes export cargo, inclusive of containerized cargo carried in 4,478 Containers (3,300 TEUs imports and 1,178 TEUs export ), was handled at the port during last hours (.)

Six ships, Navarino, Maersk Brooklyn, Erietta, Zhong Hai Chang, Maroulios and Explorer-II carrying Containers, Coal, Soya bean and Gas oil are expected take berths at QICT, PIBT, PQEPT, FAP and FOTCO on Monday, 29th March- 2021. The movement of ships remained active at the Port where five ships, MSC Nicole, Express Rome, Pangeo, Josco Runzhou and ST Petri carrying Containers, Coal and Vegetable oil were allotted berths at Container Terminal, Bulk Terminal, Multi-Purpose Terminal and Liquid Terminal respectively on Sunday, 28th Machr-2021. meanwhile three more ships, Navarino, Maroulios and Erietta carrying Containers, Soya bean and Coal also arrived at outer anchorage of Port during the last 24 hours. PQA berths were engaged by eight ships to load/offload Containers, Cement, Steel coil, Coal, Mogas, Natural gas and Vegetable oil respectively, out of them, two ships, oil tanker ‘Junior-G’ and Gas carrier ‘Milaha Qatar’ sailed out to sea on Monday morning, and two more ships, Tiger Jillin and MSC Nicole are expected to sail from MW-2 and QICT on same day (today) in the afternoon.

