ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Raw sugar dips to three-month low, coffee also weakens

  • Brazilian brokers said producers in the world's largest grower were again active sellers in the market after the country's currency weakened to the lowest level in 20 days.
Reuters 30 Mar 2021

NEW YORK/LONDON: Raw sugar futures on ICE slid to a three-month low on Monday as funds scaled back long positions against the backdrop of bearish price charts and weak demand in Europe, while coffee also fell.

SUGAR

May raw sugar ??settled down 0.27 cent, or 1.8pc, at 14.92 cents per lb, after slipping to a three-month low of 14.84 cents.

Dealers said price charts had become more bearish after recent weakness, while concern about nearby supply tightness had eased partly due to a stronger-than-expected finish to the harvest in key exporter Thailand.

Funds cut their long position on raw sugar in the week to March 23.

"The funds, who started the year in a very ebullient mood (on sugar), seem to be throwing in the towel as prices fall through key support levels," analyst Green Pool said in a weekly market update.

Weak demand in Europe linked to a third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic also weighed on sentiment.

May white sugar ??settled down $6.00, or 1.4pc, at $431.10 a tonne.

COFFEE

May arabica coffee settled down 1.45 cents, or 1.1pc, at $1.2705 per lb??.

Dealers noted funds were also scaling back long positions in arabica coffee.

Brazilian brokers said producers in the world's largest grower were again active sellers in the market after the country's currency weakened to the lowest level in 20 days.

May robusta coffee settled down $23, or 1.6pc, at $1,376 a tonne.

Vietnam coffee exports in the first three months of the year are estimated to have fallen 17pc from a year earlier to 428,000 tonnes.

COCOA

May New York cocoa ??settled down $22, or 0.9pc, to $2,436 a tonne as the market continued to consolidate just above a five-week low for the contract of $2,415 set on March 24.

May London cocoa ??settled down 4 pounds, or 0.2pc, to 1,734 pounds per tonne?, weighed down by a stronger pound.

Climate42 said that for the first time since 2017 the March average pod load in Ghana is above 9 pods per tree, a positive sign for the mid crop.

