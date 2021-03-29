ANL 38.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-0.6%)
ASC 14.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.91 (-5.91%)
ASL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-4.37%)
AVN 85.91 Decreased By ▼ -7.09 (-7.62%)
BOP 7.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-2.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-8.59%)
DGKC 118.90 Decreased By ▼ -5.08 (-4.1%)
EPCL 54.10 Decreased By ▼ -2.15 (-3.82%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.11 Decreased By ▼ -1.43 (-5.19%)
FFL 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.92 (-5.95%)
HASCOL 10.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.94 (-8.48%)
HUBC 82.76 Decreased By ▼ -2.09 (-2.46%)
HUMNL 6.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-9.88%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-3.42%)
KEL 3.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-2.44%)
LOTCHEM 15.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-4.97%)
MLCF 44.02 Decreased By ▼ -1.93 (-4.2%)
PAEL 31.35 Decreased By ▼ -2.35 (-6.97%)
PIBTL 10.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-5.59%)
POWER 9.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-5.63%)
PPL 87.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.61 (-2.88%)
PRL 26.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.20 (-7.69%)
PTC 9.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-7.92%)
SILK 1.12 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-7.44%)
SNGP 38.55 Decreased By ▼ -2.93 (-7.06%)
TRG 154.16 Decreased By ▼ -8.93 (-5.48%)
UNITY 27.89 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-7.47%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-6.82%)
BR100 4,743 Decreased By ▼ -164.09 (-3.34%)
BR30 24,917 Decreased By ▼ -1131.21 (-4.34%)
KSE100 44,432 Decreased By ▼ -1089.83 (-2.39%)
KSE30 18,264 Decreased By ▼ -457.77 (-2.45%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
PSX witness bloodbath as COVID fears rattle investors

  • The indices slipped lower from the start of the day, as the benchmark KSE 100 index lost 1,206.20 pts to an intraday low of 44,315.43. It ended with a loss of 1,089.83 pts at 44,431.80 below the 45,000 mark.
Ali Ahmed 29 Mar 2021

As the anticipation of stringent measures by the government to curb the COVID-19 pandemic’s spread amid a rising in the number of cases rattled investor sentiment. The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a bloodbath on the first trading session of the week.

The indices slipped lower from the start of the day, as the benchmark KSE 100 index lost 1,206.20 pts to an intraday low of 44,315.43. It ended with a loss of 1,089.83 pts at 44,431.80 below the 45,000 mark.

Whereas, the KMI 30 index depreciated by 1,808.38 pts closing at 72,593.05. While the KSE All Share index fell short by 740.62 pts settling at 30,314.27.

On Monday, Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has announced that the government is imposing a complete ban on wedding ceremonies, both indoor and outdoor across the province from April 1 in wake of a drastic surge in COVID-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the overall market participation contracted from 529.07mn shares on Friday to 523.79mn shares. Shares worth Rs 23.51 billion were traded on Monday. Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BYCO -7.89%), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL -7.26%), and Azgard Nine Limited (ANL -0.05%) led the volume chart with 80.25mn shares, 48.96mn shares, and 45.63mn shares traded, respectively.

Sectors painting the benchmark KSE 100 index in red included the banking sector (190.65 pts), cement sector (161.89 pts), and technology and communication sector (123.01 pts).

Whereas, company-wise, TRG Pakistan Limited (TRG 134.03 pts), Lucky Cement Limited (LUCK 57.67 pts), and Pakistan State Oil Company Limited (PSO 47.44 pts) were top negative contributors.

The refinery sector (7.43%) ended as the top loser. Byco Petroleum Pakistan Limited (BYCO 7.89%), Pakistan Refinery Limited (PRL 7.26%), Attock Refinery Limited (ATRL 6.88%), and National Refinery Limited (NRL 7.45%) all closed in the red.

