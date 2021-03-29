ANL 38.90 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (1.22%)
ASC 15.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.28 (-1.82%)
ASL 23.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-3.74%)
AVN 87.28 Decreased By ▼ -5.72 (-6.15%)
BOP 8.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-1.23%)
BYCO 10.92 Decreased By ▼ -0.61 (-5.29%)
DGKC 121.15 Decreased By ▼ -2.83 (-2.28%)
EPCL 55.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.22%)
FCCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.57 (-2.53%)
FFBL 26.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.38%)
FFL 14.81 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-4.27%)
HASCOL 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-4.96%)
HUBC 83.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.55 (-1.83%)
HUMNL 6.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-7.04%)
JSCL 20.61 Decreased By ▼ -1.49 (-6.74%)
KAPCO 41.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.35 (-3.18%)
KEL 4.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-3.29%)
MLCF 44.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-2.5%)
PAEL 32.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.60 (-4.75%)
PIBTL 10.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-2.98%)
POWER 9.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-4.59%)
PPL 88.51 Decreased By ▼ -1.99 (-2.2%)
PRL 26.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.90 (-6.64%)
PTC 9.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-3.27%)
SILK 1.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-4.96%)
SNGP 39.70 Decreased By ▼ -1.78 (-4.29%)
TRG 156.94 Decreased By ▼ -6.15 (-3.77%)
UNITY 28.69 Decreased By ▼ -1.45 (-4.81%)
WTL 1.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-6.06%)
BR100 4,791 Decreased By ▼ -117.03 (-2.38%)
BR30 25,293 Decreased By ▼ -755.42 (-2.9%)
KSE100 44,760 Decreased By ▼ -762.05 (-1.67%)
KSE30 18,413 Decreased By ▼ -309.3 (-1.65%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Turkish banks restructured $4.3bn in 1.5 years

  • The Turkish Banking Association said on Monday.
Reuters 29 Mar 2021

ANKARA: Turkish banks reached loan restructuring deals worth a total of 35 billion lira ($4.31 billion) with 173 large companies between Oct. 2019 and Feb. 2021, the Turkish Banking Association said on Monday. ($1 = 8.1293 liras).

lira lira vs dollar Turkish banks Turkish Banking Association

Turkish banks restructured $4.3bn in 1.5 years

Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive

UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters