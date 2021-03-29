Markets
Turkish banks restructured $4.3bn in 1.5 years
- The Turkish Banking Association said on Monday.
29 Mar 2021
ANKARA: Turkish banks reached loan restructuring deals worth a total of 35 billion lira ($4.31 billion) with 173 large companies between Oct. 2019 and Feb. 2021, the Turkish Banking Association said on Monday. ($1 = 8.1293 liras).
Spike in COVID cases: Punjab govt bans all indoor, outdoor weddings across province from April 1
Turkish banks restructured $4.3bn in 1.5 years
Moody’s says Robust growth in Pakistan’s Islamic banking a credit positive
UN chief Guterres warns of COVID-19 debt crisis for developing world: FT
FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today
Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm
Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources
Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day
England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases
PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened
North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards
Read more stories
Comments