Saudi Arabia announces Ramazan plan for Two Holy Mosques

Saudi Arabia has announced the Ramazan operation plan for the two Holy Mosques in Makkah and Madinah as the kingdom's coronavirus tally and death toll reached 388,325 and 6,650 respectively on Monday.

As per the plan, Umrah pilgrims will be able to perform Tawaf on the first floor throughout the holy month, while there will be five areas available for prayers at Makkah’s Grand Mosque, including the eastern courtyard. An area for worshippers with special needs will also be designated.

No sharing or distribution will be allowed and those who wish to break their fast at the Grand Mosque or Madinah will be allowed to bring in water and dates, Arab News reported.

While Zamzam water coolers will not be available, ushers will provide 200,000 bottles of Zamzam water on a daily basis. Nearly 10,000 workers will help will accommodate the number of worshippers.

Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the two Holy Mosques Sheikh Abdurahman Al-Sudais said that the operation plan involved receiving all pilgrims in line with the strict safety measures that had been imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.

"The purpose is to provide a unique experience to Doyoof Al-Rahman (guests of Allah) that will combine performing rituals and preservation of health,” the head of the two holy mosques said.

Al-Sudais also urged the visitors of the mosques to get the coronavirus vaccine to ensure their safety as well as the safety of other pilgrims and worshippers.