Olmo rescues Spain in World Cup qualifying, Danes make statement

  "You have to stay focused on doing your job for the team and we're grateful to get the three points."
AFP 29 Mar 2021

PARIS: Dani Olmo's injury-time strike saved Spain in a 2-1 win against Georgia on Sunday, while France also rebounded from an opening draw in World Cup qualifying by beating Kazakhstan.

Elsewhere, England, Italy and Germany all had to work hard in the Balkans to gain their second victories in two matches.

Denmark also stayed perfect as they made a double statement, protesting the treatment of migrant workers in Qatar before putting eight goals past Moldova, while Switzerland eked out a victory over Lithuania in a game delayed because one of the goals was too big.

Spain, who had been held to an embarrassing home draw by Greece in their opening game in Group B, fell behind to a goal by Khvicha Kvaratskhelia just before half-time.

Ferran Torres of Manchester City levelled in the 56th minute with his fifth goal from just six starts.

Spain's second-half pressure finally paid off in injury time.

Olmo's rasping strike from 25 metres flew into the top corner.

"It was perhaps one of the games where I suffered the most, but, for the joy at the end, it was worth it," said Spain coach Luis Enrique.

"I'll sign to suffer if in the end we win but we saw the spectre of qualification getting very complicated."

In Tirana, Kane ended his six-game England goal drought as he inspired a 2-0 win in Albania in Group I.

Gareth Southgate's side struggled to break down the well-organised underdogs until the Tottenham striker netted late in the first half.

It was the England captain's first international goal since he scored against Kosovo 500 days ago in November 2019.

He set up England's second for Mason Mount in the second period.

"As a striker you go through spells where things don't go your way," Kane told British broadcaster ITV.

"You have to stay focused on doing your job for the team and we're grateful to get the three points."

Serge Gnabry gave Germany the lead against Romania in Bucharest after 17 minutes.

The visitors dominated much of the game, but had three narrow escapes in the closing minutes before winning 1-0.

"We should have scored the second goal, so we would not have been in danger of losing two points," said German goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, in remarks reported by FIFA.

Italy kept their campaign on track with a 2-0 win over Bulgaria.

