ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
ASC 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
ASL 24.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.21%)
AVN 93.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 8.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.73%)
BYCO 11.53 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (5.1%)
DGKC 123.98 Decreased By ▼ -2.32 (-1.84%)
EPCL 56.25 Increased By ▲ 1.25 (2.27%)
FCCL 22.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.66%)
FFBL 27.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.47%)
FFL 15.47 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.96%)
HASCOL 11.09 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (2.31%)
HUBC 84.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.06%)
HUMNL 6.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.48%)
JSCL 22.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.76%)
KAPCO 42.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.96 (-2.21%)
KEL 4.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-1.21%)
LOTCHEM 16.10 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (4.55%)
MLCF 45.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.66 (-1.42%)
PAEL 33.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.03%)
PIBTL 10.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.47%)
POWER 9.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.13%)
PPL 90.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.49%)
PRL 28.60 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (7.92%)
PTC 10.10 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.7%)
SILK 1.21 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.83%)
SNGP 41.48 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (2.67%)
TRG 163.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.90 (-0.55%)
UNITY 30.14 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.63%)
WTL 1.32 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.75%)
BR100 4,908 Decreased By ▼ -13.15 (-0.27%)
BR30 26,049 Decreased By ▼ -3.28 (-0.01%)
KSE100 45,522 Decreased By ▼ -204.53 (-0.45%)
KSE30 18,722 Decreased By ▼ -127.87 (-0.68%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,256
4124hr
Pakistan Cases
659,116
452524hr
Sindh
264,889
Punjab
215,227
Balochistan
19,525
Islamabad
56,450
KPK
85,531
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 29, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Sports

Honduras deny USA Tokyo Olympics football berth

  • A US men's team hasn't played in a major international tournament since the 2014 World Cup.
AFP 29 Mar 2021

GUADALAJARA: Honduras punched their ticket to the Tokyo Games on Sunday, denying the United States a place in the Olympic football tournament with a 2-1 semi-final victory in the CONCACAF qualifying tournament.

Juan Carlos Obregon scored in first-half injury time and Luis Palma added a second for Honduras in the 47th minute when US goalkeeper David Ochoa's attempt to clear the ball carromed off Palm and into the goal.

Jackson Yueill pulled one back for the United States in the 52nd minute with a blast from outside the box.

But Honduras held on to qualify for their fifth Olympics and fourth in a row.

The United States, meanwhile, will miss their third straight Games, last qualifying in 2008.

It was the second straight time they were denied by Honduras, who also derailed their bid for a 2016 Rio de Janeiro berth.

A US men's team hasn't played in a major international tournament since the 2014 World Cup.

The second qualifier from the North and Central America and Caribbean region was to be decided in the other semi-final Sunday between Mexico and Canada.

Mexico, the 2012 Olympic gold medallists, are vying for a 12th trip to the Olympics.

Canada are going for a third appearance, but their first since the Games competition was made an under-23 affair in 1992.

Honduras Olympic semi final victory Juan Carlos Obregon Luis Palma Olympic football tournament CONCACAF

Honduras deny USA Tokyo Olympics football berth

FM Qureshi says no meeting planned with Indian FM as he departs for Tajikistan today

Pakistan reports more than 4500 COVID-19 cases in 24 hours

New UAE plant to make COVID-19 vaccine from China's Sinopharm

Stranded Suez Canal ship re-floated, undergoing checks: sources

Myanmar bloodshed 'absolutely outrageous', Biden says after deadliest day

England resumes outdoor gatherings as Covid lockdown eases

PM makes passionate plea; curbs toughened

North Korea accuses UN Security Council of double standards

World urged to donate to Syria after decade of war

Sell-off process of PSEs by PC: Hafeez incensed by ‘delaying tactics’

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters