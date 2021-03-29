ANL 38.43 Increased By ▲ 2.63 (7.35%)
Violation of Covid-19 SOPs: Managers of 11 wedding halls arrested

Recorder Report 29 Mar 2021

PESHAWAR: At least 11 wedding halls managers were arrested over violation of the coronavirus Standard Operation Procedure (SOPs) here, while most markets and bazaars remained closed on the second day on Sunday. Also, a large number of commuters fined for not wearing facemasks while traveling on Peshawar Bus Rapid Transit (BRT).

According to the details, following the directives of deputy commissioner (DCs) Peshawar, a team of local administration conducted raids on different areas in Peshawar and checked the new covid-19 restrictions.

The officials say that around 11 wedding halls managers were arrested over violating the Covid-19 rules, whereas they also visited BRT stations and bus stations where they were fined several persons over violation of Corona SOPs and wearing masks.

Amid increasing cases of coronavirus in the provincial capital Peshawar, the traders keep their business close on Sunday as per directives of the district administration, which is an attempt to contain the further spread of the Covid-19.

Most of major business hubs, bazaars, markets and shops in city, Qissa Khawani, Khyber Bazaar, Karimpura Bazaar, Meena Bazaar, Chowk Yadgar Shoba Bazaar, Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Ganj, Kohati, Hashtnagri, Namak Mandi, Ramdas, Karkhano Market and suburban areas were closed where business activities remained standstill.

Only grocery shops, pharmacies, milk shops, bakeries, meat shops, atta chakkies remained open. Special teams of police and administration were constituted to ensure closure of markets and stop people from gathering in large numbers.

Meanwhile, the district administration Peshawar Sunday sealed 12 shops, arrested 22 shopkeepers and fined 49 persons over violation of anti-corona Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs).

