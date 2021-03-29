‘PPP ready to hold peaceful long march, protest against govt’

KARACHI: As the war of words between the two main opposition parties intensified, it was the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) turn on Sunday to fire shots at the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) for calling it ‘selected’. Addressing a joint news conference in Karachi, senior PPP leaders Sherry Rahman, Maula Bux Chandio and Shazia Marri said their party does not believe in politics of resignations.

“We know how to respond to any thing or criticism, but we do not want to say something which worsens the situation,” they added.

Sherry Rahman asked why Nawaz League did not help the PPP in ousting Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar. “We do not talk about narrative rather we talk about politics as PPP does not believe in the politics of resignations.”

Sherry said PPP’s target is the ‘selected’ government. “Asif Ali Zardari is in Pakistan and cannot go abroad as his name is on the ECL,” she added. Sherry made it clear that the PPP wanted to see the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) stay intact.

Sherry said her party was ready to hold peaceful long march and protest against the PTI government. Maula Bux Chandio said they are pointing a finger at the PPP though they themselves were moving back. “We were all prepared for the long march but this is not a child’s play. We did not take pressure even from General Ziaul Haq, what to talk about pressure from ‘friends’,” he added.

Chandio said the politics of the PML-N and the PTI were pushing the country towards destruction. Shazia Marri said the use of the word ‘selected’ for PPP was regrettable.