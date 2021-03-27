Dr Tariq Banuri removed as Higher Education Commission chairman

Dr Tariq Banuri has been removed from his post as the chairman of the Higher Education Commission (HEC).

In 2018, the then Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi had appointed Banuri as the HEC chairman for a four-year term. On Saturday, a notification issued by the cabinet secretariat said that he has been removed with immediate effect.

"In terms of sub-section (5), read with sub-section (5A), of Section 6 of Higher Education Commission Ordinance, 2002, as amended vide Higher Education Commission (Amendment) Ordinance, 2021, Dr. Tariq Banuri has ceased to be the Chairperson, Higher Education Commission forthwith and is accordingly removed from the said post, with immediate effect," the notification said.

Recently, the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) initiated an investigation against Banuri. NAB sought details of consultants appointed by him, details of expenses incurred on the inauguration of the university in PM house.

Sources told DAWN that the government decided to remove Banuri as his working relation with the federal education ministry, vice-chancellors, faculty members, employees and media persons were not cordial.