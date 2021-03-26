TSX opens higher on energy boost

Canada's main stock index opened higher on Friday, helped by energy stocks as crude prices gained on concerns of supply constraints, amid reports it could take weeks to dislodge a giant container ship blocking the Suez Canal.

At 9:32 a.m. ET (13:32 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was up 43.99 points, or 0.24%, at 18,695.09.