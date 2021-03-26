World
Lebanon's PM Diab says Combilift found dangerous substances in Zahrani plant
26 Mar 2021
BEIRUT: Lebanon's caretaker prime minister Hassan Diab said on Friday that German company Combilift report had found dangerous chemicals at oil installations in Zahrani, in the south of the country.
A report by the company was reviewed by Lebanon's nuclear energy authority and the materials were found to be dangerous nuclear substances, a statement by the country's higher defense council quoted Diab as saying.
"This is something that needs to be discussed now and needs to be dealt with promptly," Diab said in the statement.
