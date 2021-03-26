NY cocoa may retest support at $2,422

SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa may retest a support at $2,422 per tonne, a break below could open the way towards $2,389.

The contract is riding on a wave c, which has briefly pierced below its 138.2% projection level of $2,422. Chances are it may extend to $2,389.

A break above $2,476 could lead to a gain into $2,509-$2,530 range.

Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.

Each reader should consult his or her own professional or other advisers for business, financial or legal advice regarding the products mentioned in the analyses.