NY cocoa may retest support at $2,422
26 Mar 2021
SINGAPORE: New York May cocoa may retest a support at $2,422 per tonne, a break below could open the way towards $2,389.
The contract is riding on a wave c, which has briefly pierced below its 138.2% projection level of $2,422. Chances are it may extend to $2,389.
A break above $2,476 could lead to a gain into $2,509-$2,530 range.
Note: The cocoa report is published twice a week - Wednesday and Friday.
