Massoud son ‘really worried’ for Afghanistan despite Taliban talks

PARIS: The son of anti-Islamist Afghan commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, killed by Al-Qaeda days before the September 11 attacks, said he was "really worried" about the future of this country and is sceptical if Doha-based peace talks with the Taliban can work.

Ahmad Shah Massoud, an ethnic Tajik, led the resistance in Afghanistan against Soviet occupation in the 1980s and then against the Taliban when the Sunni Muslim fundamentalists ruled Afghanistan from 1996 to 2001.

His son Ahmad Massoud, 31, is in Paris for the inauguration on Saturday of a pathway in the Champs-Elysees gardens named after his father.