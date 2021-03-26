KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.

========================================================================================== COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K ========================================================================================== Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25.03.2021 12.00 P.M. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting in Thursday for the period ended progress September 30, 2020 The United Insurance 25.03.2021 03.00 P.M. Annual Accounts for Meeting in Co. of Pakistan Ltd Thursday the period ended progress December 31, 2020 ==========================================================================================

