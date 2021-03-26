Markets
Board meetings in progress
26 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Board Meetings in Progress of Companies listed on the Pakistan Stock Exchange.
COMPANY SCHEDULED ON TIME TO CONSIDER R E M A R K
Hascol Petroleum Ltd 25.03.2021 12.00 P.M. 3rd Quarterly Accounts Meeting in
Thursday for the period ended progress
September 30, 2020
The United Insurance 25.03.2021 03.00 P.M. Annual Accounts for Meeting in
Co. of Pakistan Ltd Thursday the period ended progress
December 31, 2020
