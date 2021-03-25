ANL 35.80 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (5.6%)
PSX stays bullish, gains 181 points to close at 45,726

  • The shares of 394 companies were transacted in the stock market, 182 of them recorded gains and 193 sustained losses.
APP 25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The KSE-100 index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) Thursday continued with bullish trend, gaining 181.97 points, with positive change of 0.40 percent, closing at 45,726.17 points against 45,544.20 points on the last working day.

A total 470,401,150 shares were traded during the day compared to the trade of 409,681,878 shares the previous day whereas the price of shares stood at Rs 25.824 billion against Rs 25.607 billion the previous day.

The shares of 394 companies were transacted in the stock market, 182 of them recorded gains and 193 sustained losses whereas the share price of 19 remained unchanged.

The three top traded companies were Pakistan Telecommunication Company Ltd with a volume of 61,352,500 shares and price per share of Rs 9.51, TRG Pak Ltd with a volume of 39,009,969 and price per share of Rs 155.85, and Byco Petroleum with volume of 38,401,500 and price per share of Rs10.89.

Nestle Pakistan witnessed maximum increase of Rs 47.50 per share, closing at Rs 5997.50 followed by Pak Tobacco whose share prices increased by Rs 46.33, closing at Rs 1,599.98.

Island Textile recorded maximum decrease of Rs 72.50 per share, closing at Rs 2,000 whereas Sapphire Fiber was runner up with the decrease of Rs 54.32 per share, closing at Rs 840.

PSX stays bullish, gains 181 points to close at 45,726

