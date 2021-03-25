Pakistan
Gold prices further decrease by Rs350 to Rs106,850 per tola
- The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant.
25 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: The price of 24 karat per tola gold decreased by Rs350 on Thursday and was traded at Rs106,850 against its sale at Rs107,200, Karachi Sarafa and Jewellers Group reported.
The price of 10 gram 24 karat gold also decreased by Rs300 and was traded at Rs91,607 against Rs91,907 whereas the prices of ten gram 22 karat gold went down to Rs83,973 from Rs84,248.
The price of per tola and ten gram silver remained constant at Rs1370 and Rs1174.55 respectively.
The gold price in the international market decreased by $2 and was traded at $1730 against its sale at $1732, the association added.
