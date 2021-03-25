ANL 35.20 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (3.83%)
ASC 15.44 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.85%)
ASL 24.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.62%)
AVN 95.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-0.52%)
BOP 8.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.24%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (2.12%)
DGKC 126.30 Increased By ▲ 1.30 (1.04%)
EPCL 54.80 Increased By ▲ 1.15 (2.14%)
FCCL 23.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.65%)
FFBL 28.15 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.54%)
FFL 15.82 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (1.41%)
HASCOL 11.27 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.53%)
HUBC 85.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.18%)
HUMNL 6.86 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.58%)
JSCL 22.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.9%)
KAPCO 43.75 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (3.92%)
KEL 4.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.26%)
MLCF 46.90 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.86%)
PAEL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.88 (2.67%)
PIBTL 10.89 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (1.3%)
POWER 9.76 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.77%)
PPL 91.75 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.27%)
PRL 26.63 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.26%)
PTC 10.04 Increased By ▲ 0.53 (5.57%)
SILK 1.22 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 40.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.22%)
TRG 164.56 Increased By ▲ 8.71 (5.59%)
UNITY 29.91 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.88%)
WTL 1.37 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.48%)
BR100 4,944 Increased By ▲ 29.74 (0.61%)
BR30 26,166 Increased By ▲ 375.99 (1.46%)
KSE100 45,796 Increased By ▲ 251.31 (0.55%)
KSE30 18,891 Increased By ▲ 90.17 (0.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps losing streak

  • Toyota, which announced a capital tie-up with Isuzu for autonomous trucks on Wednesday, rose 0.45 percent to 8,157 yen.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

TOKYO: Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed up more than 1.1 percent on bargain-hunting Thursday, snapping a four-day losing streak as investors shrugged off North Korea's launch of two suspected ballistic missiles.

The Nikkei 225 rose 1.14 percent, or 324.36 points, to 28,729.88, while the broader Topix index gained 1.40 percent, or 26.97 points, to 1,955.55.

"Investors bought back shares, targeting those which fell sharply for the past few days," said Yoshihiro Okumura of Chibagin Asset Management.

Ahead of the opening bell, North Korea fired two suspected ballistic missiles into the sea, in its first substantive provocation of the new US administration of Joe Biden.

"But players did not take the news as a trading factor," Okumura told AFP.

The Tokyo Olympics torch relay kicked off Thursday, a year late and without spectators at the launch, heralding a major step towards the start of the coronavirus-delayed Games on July 23.

"It's good news but the market is more concerned about the fate of the Olympics themselves," Okumura said.

The dollar traded at 108.94 yen in Asian trade against 108.71 yen in New York late Wednesday.

In Tokyo trading, chip manufacturer Renesas jumped 2.94 percent to 1,190 yen as investors bought back its shares, which had plunged following a factory fire that could worsen a global semiconductor shortage.

Toyota, which announced a capital tie-up with Isuzu for autonomous trucks on Wednesday, rose 0.45 percent to 8,157 yen.

Advertising giant Dentsu, which is heavily involved in organising the Tokyo Olympics, gained 1.10 percent to 3,660 yen.

But Sony edged down 0.08 percent to 11,215 yen and Nintendo lost 1.31 percent to 62,310 yen.

Tokyo's benchmark Nikkei index closed Okumura Chibagin Asset Management Tokyo Olympics torch

Tokyo's Nikkei snaps losing streak

Pakistani nation stands with people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle: Alvi

IMF approves $500mn tranche, as Pakistan make satisfactory progress

IMF reviews Pakistan’s remedial action linked to noncomplying purchase

Brazil surpasses 300,000 Covid-19 deaths

UK could add France to 'red list' over variants: PM

Pakistan reports 3,946 new COVID-19 cases, 63 deaths in 24 hours amid third wave fears

AstraZeneca says vaccine 76% effective in updated US trial data

Resumption of Indo-Pak trade now in sight

Pakistan Day military parade begins in Islamabad

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters