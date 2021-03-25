ANL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.24%)
ASC 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (2.22%)
ASL 24.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
AVN 97.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.57%)
BOP 8.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 11.20 Increased By ▲ 0.36 (3.32%)
DGKC 126.90 Increased By ▲ 1.90 (1.52%)
EPCL 55.12 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.74%)
FCCL 23.19 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.83%)
FFBL 28.21 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.75%)
FFL 15.90 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.92%)
HASCOL 11.55 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (4.05%)
HUBC 85.64 Increased By ▲ 0.39 (0.46%)
HUMNL 7.00 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.45%)
JSCL 22.95 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (2.91%)
KAPCO 42.93 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (1.97%)
KEL 4.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.48%)
LOTCHEM 15.65 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (1.56%)
MLCF 47.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (1.2%)
PAEL 34.50 Increased By ▲ 1.48 (4.48%)
PIBTL 10.85 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.93%)
POWER 9.86 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (2.82%)
PPL 92.00 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.55%)
PRL 27.16 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (1.72%)
PTC 9.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
SILK 1.23 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.82%)
SNGP 41.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.46%)
TRG 167.18 Increased By ▲ 11.33 (7.27%)
UNITY 29.88 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (0.78%)
WTL 1.36 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.74%)
BR100 4,973 Increased By ▲ 58.43 (1.19%)
BR30 26,321 Increased By ▲ 531.03 (2.06%)
KSE100 45,968 Increased By ▲ 423.66 (0.93%)
KSE30 18,987 Increased By ▲ 186.84 (0.99%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
14,028
6324hr
Pakistan Cases
640,988
394624hr
Sindh
263,815
Punjab
205,314
Balochistan
19,395
Islamabad
53,684
KPK
81,787
EU vaccine woes cloud summit despite Biden appearance

  • The leaders will not be asked to vote on the measure, already provisionally applied, at Thursday's summit, and most would back it if it helps pressure AstraZeneca to boost its deliveries.
AFP 25 Mar 2021

BRUSSELS: The looming third wave of coronavirus infections and Europe's struggle to mount a vaccination drive will dominate Thursday's EU video summit, despite a welcome guest appearance by Joe Biden.

The new US president will address the 27 EU leaders by video link in the evening as Washington and Brussels put on a show of mending ties after the dramatic diplomatic battles of the Donald Trump years.

But his intervention will only be a brief respite from the main matter at hand: How to outpace the resurgent epidemic when drug deliveries came up short and vaccination campaigns started slowly?

Host Charles Michel, the president of the leaders' European Council, had hoped to hold a substantive face-to-face summit, but was forced to accept a stripped down video conference as EU members reinstated lockdown measures.

The Europeans are angry that UK-based pharma giant AstraZeneca has failed to meet its vaccine delivery promises to the EU while ensuring smoother supplies to former member Britain.

But they are also squabbling among themselves over how to share the vaccines they have received, and not all are happy with the European Commission's threat to block some vaccine exports.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen's executive updated its month-old control mechanism on Wednesday, giving the bloc more power to block vaccine shipments to countries like Britain that produce jabs but do not export them.

The leaders will not be asked to vote on the measure, already provisionally applied, at Thursday's summit, and most would back it if it helps pressure AstraZeneca to boost its deliveries.

But some -- like UK neighbour Ireland, and vaccine producers Belgium and the Netherlands -- are wary of any move to block exports from operations like Pfizer/BioNTech, which supplies both the EU and UK.

If the pharmaceutical industry's global supply chains are disrupted, many countries could lose out, as both British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's government and von der Leyen's commission accepted.

