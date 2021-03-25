ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

President for increasing trade ties with Brunei Darussalam

25 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for increasing trade and economic relations with Brunei Darussalam, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

He said that both brotherly countries needed to diversify economic and trade relations for mutual benefit of the two sides.

He made these remarks, while talking to the outgoing High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Brigadier General Dato Mahmud Saidin (retired), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The president said that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam were enjoyed excellent relations which were deeply rooted in shared values, religious commonalities as well as shared aspirations for global peace and stability.

He added that Pakistan had a strong agriculture sector and Brunei could benefit of Pakistan’s expertise in this sector. The president expressed satisfaction over the fact that the Pak-Brunei Investment Company, a joint venture between the government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency, was playing a major role in the economic progress of Pakistan by providing an entire range of advisory services as well as financial support to viable business projects.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

Dr Arif Alvi Aiwan e Sadr Global peace Brunei Darussalam Pak Brunei Investment Company Brunei Investment Agency

President for increasing trade ties with Brunei Darussalam

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.