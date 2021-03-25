President for increasing trade ties with Brunei Darussalam

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has underlined the need for increasing trade and economic relations with Brunei Darussalam, said a press release issued on Wednesday.

He said that both brotherly countries needed to diversify economic and trade relations for mutual benefit of the two sides.

He made these remarks, while talking to the outgoing High Commissioner of Brunei Darussalam, Brigadier General Dato Mahmud Saidin (retired), who called on him, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, on Wednesday.

The president said that Pakistan and Brunei Darussalam were enjoyed excellent relations which were deeply rooted in shared values, religious commonalities as well as shared aspirations for global peace and stability.

He added that Pakistan had a strong agriculture sector and Brunei could benefit of Pakistan’s expertise in this sector. The president expressed satisfaction over the fact that the Pak-Brunei Investment Company, a joint venture between the government of Pakistan and Brunei Investment Agency, was playing a major role in the economic progress of Pakistan by providing an entire range of advisory services as well as financial support to viable business projects.—PR

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021