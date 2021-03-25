ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 25, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Central District: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in some areas

INP 25 Mar 2021

KARACHI: The deputy commissioner of the Central District of Karachi on Wednesday imposed micro smart lockdown in some areas of three subdivisions to stop the spread of coronavirus. The micro smart lockdown will remain implemented in union councils and units of North Karachi, North Nazimabad and Liaquatabad till April 6 according to the notification. The lockdown has been imposed after identification of hotspot areas by the district health officer.

The locals have been directed wear facemasks and maintain social distance in the affected areas while unnecessary locomotion and pillion riding have been banned. Business and industrial activities along with public gatherings are not allowed. The covid positive individuals will remain under quarantine at homes.

On the other hand, Pakistan has reported 30 deaths in the last 24 hours by novel coronavirus as the number of positive cases has surged to 637,042. The nationwide tally of fatalities has jumped to 13,965. According to the latest figures by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) 3,301 persons tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours. Sindh remains the worst-hit province by the pandemic in terms of cases followed by Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan. Till now 263,664 coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Sindh, 202,743 in Punjab 81,204 in KPK, 53,136 in Islamabad, 19,374 in Balochistan, 11,946 in Azad Kashmir and 4,975 in Gilgit-Baltistan. Furthermore 6,048 individuals have lost their lives to the epidemic in Punjab 4,482 in Sindh, 2,238 in KP, 552 in Islamabad, 339 in Azad Kashmir, 203 in Balochistan, and 103 in GB.

Pakistan has so far conducted 9,895,515 coronavirus tests and 38,282 in the last 24 hours. 586,228 coronavirus patients have recovered in the country whereas 2,564 patients are in critical condition.

lockdown NCOC coronavirus cases facemasks coronavirus tests Central District of Karachi hotspot areas

Central District: Micro-smart lockdown imposed in some areas

IMF board approves loan tranche?

Taliban slam Ghani’s proposal for new election

Covid-19 hotspots, including Islamabad: Federal govt says schools to remain closed till April 11

Most of BITs to be scrapped

Assets, deposits of IBI post robust growth in CY20

KE-arbitration agreement: Ministerial body decides to place case before ECC

Congress to grill US internet giants

Gilani’s petition turned down

Nawaz’s passport renewal plea rejected

TIP urges govt to ban vaccine import by private sector

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.