Three dead in 5.4-magnitude quake in Xinjiang

BEIJING: A 5.4-magnitude earthquake that struck in China’s western Xinjiang region before dawn Wednesday left three people dead, damaged roofs and forced the evacuation of hundreds, state media reported.

The earthquake hit Baicheng county in the northwestern Aksu prefecture at 5.14 am, according to the China Earthquake Networks Center.

Footage showed buildings swaying in the dark, leaving some houses with their roofs caved in afterward. “The earthquake caused three deaths and 65 houses were damaged,” state broadcaster CCTV reported, adding that there were 10 aftershocks of which the largest magnitude was 3.4.