World
UK reports 98 new COVID-19 deaths and 5,605 new cases
- The data showed that a total 28.65 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2.53 million people had received a second dose.
Updated 25 Mar 2021
LONDON: The United Kingdom reported 98 new deaths from COVID-19 on Wednesday, down from 112 a day earlier, official daily data showed.
The country reported 5,605 new cases of the disease, up from 5,379 a day earlier.
The data showed that a total 28.65 million people had received a first dose of COVID-19 vaccine and 2.53 million people had received a second dose.
IHC dismisses Yousuf Raza Gillani’s petition challenging Senate chairman election
UK reports 98 new COVID-19 deaths and 5,605 new cases
Pakistan to close educational institutes in COVID hotspot till April 11
Ship in blocked convoy in Egypt's Suez Canal on move: report
NPF ratio of Islamic Banking remains well below overall banking industry: SBP
LHC grants interim bail to Maryam Nawaz till April 12 in graft case
Deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan passes away
COVID outbreak: 30 deaths, 3,301 new infections reported in 24 hours
IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election
Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks
North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official
How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot
Read more stories
Comments