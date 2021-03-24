ANL 33.90 Increased By ▲ 2.00 (6.27%)
ASC 15.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-1.86%)
ASL 24.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.93 (-3.69%)
AVN 95.50 Increased By ▲ 3.30 (3.58%)
BOP 8.20 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
BYCO 10.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.23 (-2.08%)
DGKC 125.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.21%)
EPCL 53.65 Increased By ▲ 2.05 (3.97%)
FCCL 23.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-0.48%)
FFBL 28.00 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (2.94%)
FFL 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.14%)
HASCOL 11.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.31%)
HUBC 85.25 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.29%)
HUMNL 6.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.73%)
JSCL 22.30 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.36%)
KAPCO 42.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.45%)
KEL 4.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.71%)
LOTCHEM 15.41 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (2.73%)
MLCF 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (1.97%)
PAEL 33.02 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (0.36%)
PIBTL 10.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.65%)
POWER 9.59 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (1.7%)
PPL 91.50 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-1.12%)
PRL 26.70 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.75%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 1.01 (11.88%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 40.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.74 (-1.78%)
TRG 155.85 Increased By ▲ 11.85 (8.23%)
UNITY 29.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.3%)
WTL 1.35 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (3.85%)
BR100 4,914 Increased By ▲ 23.04 (0.47%)
BR30 25,790 Increased By ▲ 433.89 (1.71%)
KSE100 45,544 Increased By ▲ 136.86 (0.3%)
KSE30 18,801 Increased By ▲ 50.99 (0.27%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Canadian dollar steadies near 2-week low as oil rebounds

  • Loonie touches its weakest since March 11 at 1.2608.
  • Flash estimate shows Canadian factory sales falling in February.
  • Price of US oil rises 2.5%.
  • Canadian bond yields were little changed across the curve.
Reuters 24 Mar 2021

TORONTO: The Canadian dollar was little changed against its US counterpart on Wednesday as oil rallied, with the currency steadying after it hit its lowest level in nearly two weeks earlier in the session.

Oil, one of Canada's major exports, clawed back some of its recent decline after a ship ran aground in the Suez Canal raising supply concerns.

US crude prices were up 2.5% to $59.21 a barrel, while the Canadian dollar was trading nearly unchanged at 1.2579 to the greenback, or 79.50 US cents. The currency touched its weakest since March 11 at 1.2608.

Canadian manufacturing sales in February likely dropped 1.0% as spending on the transportation equipment industry declined, Statistics Canada said in a flash estimate.

The Bank of Canada is seeing evidence of investor activity in some Canadian housing markets and is concerned that "fear of missing out" may also be driving price gains, Deputy Governor Toni Gravelle told Reuters on Tuesday.

Canadian government bond yields were little changed across the curve, with the 10-year trading at about 1.490%. It has pulled back from a 14-month high last Thursday at 1.677%.

