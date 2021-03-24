ANL 33.00 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.45%)
ASC 15.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.58%)
ASL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.44 (-1.74%)
AVN 91.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.69 (-0.75%)
BOP 8.28 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.1%)
BYCO 10.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-1.17%)
DGKC 125.62 Increased By ▲ 2.12 (1.72%)
EPCL 53.16 Increased By ▲ 1.56 (3.02%)
FCCL 23.09 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.54 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (1.25%)
FFL 15.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.25%)
HASCOL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.87%)
HUBC 85.80 Increased By ▲ 0.80 (0.94%)
HUMNL 6.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.73%)
JSCL 22.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 42.24 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.12%)
KEL 4.22 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.24%)
LOTCHEM 15.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (3%)
MLCF 46.10 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (1.1%)
PAEL 33.15 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.76%)
PIBTL 10.83 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
POWER 9.50 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.74%)
PPL 91.10 Decreased By ▼ -1.44 (-1.56%)
PRL 26.65 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (0.57%)
PTC 9.06 Increased By ▲ 0.56 (6.59%)
SILK 1.22 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.52%)
SNGP 41.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.64 (-1.54%)
TRG 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (1.22%)
UNITY 29.98 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.81%)
WTL 1.33 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (2.31%)
BR100 4,904 Increased By ▲ 13.26 (0.27%)
BR30 25,522 Increased By ▲ 165.68 (0.65%)
KSE100 45,480 Increased By ▲ 72.86 (0.16%)
KSE30 18,764 Increased By ▲ 14.41 (0.08%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,965
3024hr
Pakistan Cases
637,042
330124hr
Sindh
263,664
Punjab
202,743
Balochistan
19,374
Islamabad
53,136
KPK
81,204
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 24, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Biden calls for assault weapon ban after Colorado shooting

  • Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the White House was "considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive actions."
AFP 24 Mar 2021

BOULDER: President Joe Biden called Tuesday for a US ban on assault weapons, after the country's second mass shooting in a week left 10 people dead in Colorado and sparked urgent new calls for gun control.

Addressing a nation long traumatized by gun massacres in schools, nightclubs, movie theaters and other public spaces, Biden said he did not "need to wait another minute, let alone an hour, to take common sense steps that will save lives in the future and to urge my colleagues in the House and Senate to act."

"We can ban assault weapons and high capacity magazines in this country once again," said Biden, recalling that Congress previously overcame its divisions to pass a 10-year ban on such weapons back in 1994.

"This is not and should not be a partisan issue. This is an American issue. It will save lives. American lives. And we have to act."

Tighter gun control is overwhelmingly popular with Americans -- but Republicans have long stood against what some view as any infringement on their right to bear arms.

Biden spoke in Washington hours after a 21-year-old man was charged with shooting 10 people in a supermarket in Boulder, Colorado.

That massacre came less than a week after another gunman shot dead eight people at multiple spas in the Georgia state capital Atlanta.

Together the killings ignited new calls for politicians to act -- but on Tuesday the familiar bipartisan divide was emerging once more.

'Cowardly politicians'

This month the House of Representatives passed two measures aimed at enhancing background checks and closing a loophole related to a deadly 2015 church shooting in Charleston, South Carolina.

The bills address a popular premise among American voters: that background checks be required for all US firearm sales, including those at gun shows.

But they are unlikely to pass through the Senate, which would require at least nine Republicans to vote for them.

Nevertheless majority Senate leader Chuck Schumer said he had committed to bringing background checks to the floor. "This Senate is going to debate and address the epidemic of gun violence in this country," he said Tuesday.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki told reporters the White House was "considering a range of levers, including working through legislation, including executive actions."

Former president Barack Obama said in a statement that "we should be able to buy groceries without fear ... But in America, we can't."

It is "long past time" to act, he added, urging lawmakers to

The Senate Judiciary Committee held the first of a series of hearings to examine proposals to reduce gun violence.

SENATE Republicans US ban President Joe Biden Senate body nation long traumatized gun control.

Biden calls for assault weapon ban after Colorado shooting

IHC reserves verdict on Gilani's petition challenging Senate chairman election

Middle East quartet calls for 'meaningful' Israel-Palestinian talks

North Korea tested missiles in first challenge to Biden administration: US official

How AstraZeneca's errors eroded US confidence in its Covid shot

Messages on 81st Pakistan Resolution Day: Xi says CPEC has entered ‘high quality’ phase of development

Brazil's 24-hour Covid deaths surpass 3,000 for first time

TCP invites bids for sale of sweeping sugar

PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

PSMA chairman summoned by NAB

Power distribution companies: World Bank proposes ‘Pakistan Model’ for private participation

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters