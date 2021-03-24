PM spells out govt’s welfare initiatives

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday stated that Pakistan is back on track to realise that ideal by bringing the powerful under rule of law besides setting up a welfare state with programmes of Ehsaas, Panagahs as well as health cards.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister deplored that “so far we have been unable to achieve our great potential because we lost sight of our Quaid's vision.”

He further stated that 15 centuries ago the Holy Prophet (PBUH) set up the first welfare state in Medina.

Based on rule of law, meritocracy, compassion as well as tolerance and where quest for knowledge was made a sacred duty.

In a couple of decades, Muslims became the greatest civilization for the next few centuries.

The premier added that when Muslims moved away from those guiding principles, their civilization decayed and declined.

He continued that 81 years ago on March 23, Quaid gave dream for Pakistan as envisioned by the great philosopher and poet Iqbal, and it was based on Riyasat-i-Medina's principles.

