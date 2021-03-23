COVID-19 claims 72 lives, infects 3,270 more people

ISLAMABAD: The national tally on Tuesday of total active COVID-19 cases recorded 34,535 with 3,270 more people tested positive for the deadly virus and 1,733 people recovered from the disease during the last 24 hours.

Seventy-two corona patients have died during past 24 hours, 64 of whom were under treatment in hospital and eight of them perished in their respective homes or quarantines, according to the latest update issued by the National command and Operation Centre (NCOC).

During the last 24 hours most of the deaths had occurred in the Punjab followed by Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Out of the total 72 deaths occurred during last 24 hours, 27 of the deceased had died on ventilators during their treatment.

The maximum ventilators were occupied in four major areas including Multan 52 percent, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) 57 percent, Peshawar 32 percent and Lahore 52 percent. The maximum Oxygen beds (alternate oxygen providing facility other than ventilator administered as per medical requirement of COVID patient) was also occupied in four major areas of Gujrat 86 percent, Peshawar 62 percent, ICT 51 percent and Rawalpindi 37 percent.

Around 334 ventilators were occupied elsewhere in the country while no COVID affected person was on ventilator in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Gilgit Baltistan (GB) and Balochistan.

Some 39,742 tests were conducted across the country on Monday, including 6,622 in Sindh, 20,279 in Punjab, 6,278 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), 5,384 in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), 249 in Balochistan, 246 in GB, and 684 in AJK. Around 585,271 people have recovered from the disease so far across Pakistan making it a significant count with over 90 percent recovery ratio of the affected patients.

Since the pandemic outbreak, a total of 633,741 cases were detected that also included the perished, recovered and under treatment COVID-19 patients so far, including AJK 11,792, Balochistan 19,347, GB 4,974, ICT 52,676, KP 80,519, Punjab 200,969 and Sindh 263,464.

About 13,935 deaths were recorded in country since the eruption of the contagion.

Around 4,479 perished in Sindh where no deaths occurred during past 24 hours.

6,039 in Punjab had died with 57 deaths occurred in past 24 hours. 50 of them died in the hospital and seven perished out of the hospital. 2,225 in KP where 10 of them died in hospital on Monday, 548 in ICT among three deaths in hospital during past 24 hours, 203 in Balochistan, 103 in GB and 338 in AJK among two of them succumbed to the deadly virus including one in hospital and one out of the hospital on Monday.

A total of 9,857,233 corona tests have been conducted so far, while 631 hospitals are equipped with COVID facilities. Some 3,019 corona patients were admitted in hospitals across the country.