23 Mar 2021
KARACHI: Kibor interbank offered rates on Monday (March 22, 2021).
==========================
KIBOR
==========================
Tenor BID OFFER
==========================
1-Week 6.89 7.39
2-Week 6.93 7.43
1-Month 7.01 7.51
3-Month 7.26 7.51
6-Month 7.53 7.78
9-Month 7.63 8.13
1-Year 7.69 8.19
==========================
Data source: SBP
