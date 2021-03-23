Pakistan
Maryam trying to get away with loot: Zaidi
23 Mar 2021
ISLAMABAD: Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi Monday said Maryam Safdar was in frame of mind that she would be escaped by creating riot in front of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).
He tweeted, "Maryam Safdar getting more delusional every day, thinking she will get off the hook if she takes along corrupt Pakistan Democratic Movement mafia bosses to her NAB hearings."
The minister said, "She thinks she will get away with her loot by creating a riot in front of NAB." "She should act her age...not her shoe size," he proposed.
