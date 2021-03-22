ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

We must pledge that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect Pakistan: Governor

  • Imran Ismail said that it was our duty today to be ready to make whatever sacrifice for the betterment and development of our country.
APP 22 Mar 2021

KARACHI: Sindh Governor Imran Ismail in his message on Pakistan Day, said that today, we must pledge that we will not hesitate to make all kinds of sacrifices to protect the country.

Imran Ismail said that security of the homeland lies in prioritizing the interests of the country over personal interests; and keeping the country free from all forms of corruption.

Imran Ismail said that Pakistan Day is a day of very much importance and significance because on this day, March 23, 1940, the Pakistan Resolution was passed. The struggle for a free and independent homeland was started which is before us today in the form of Pakistan, he added.

The Governor said that patriotism is a natural passion that is found in every human being and even in every living soul. Islam not only respects this natural passion for patriotism but also provides a peaceful environment in which one can serve one's homeland well, he added.

Imran Ismail said that it was our duty today to be ready to make whatever sacrifice for the betterment and development of our country.

He said that try to spread peace and order in the society, avoid all acts of oppression and aggression and consider those who spoil the peace of the society as a nuisance for the society and support each other in bringing them to the level of punishment.

He said that we are one nation and have one destination; and as a nation, we pay homage to Quaid-e-Azam and the leaders of the Muslim League who passed the Pakistan Resolution under his leadership.

Imran Ismail Governor Sindh

We must pledge that we will not hesitate to make any sacrifice to protect Pakistan: Governor

SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters