Business & Finance
Moody's says Turkish central bank overhaul could hit capital inflows, lira, inflation
- Moody's added that that the central bank may reduce the policy rate to below the level of inflation to push growth under new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who shares the same dovish views as Erdogan. Such steps, it said, could lead to higher imports and a larger current account deficit.
22 Mar 2021
ISTANBUL: Credit rating agency Moody's said on Monday that President Tayyip Erdogan's ousting of the central bank governor would likely lead to a reversal of capital inflows to Turkey and renew pressure on the exchange rate, leading to higher inflation.
Moody's added that that the central bank may reduce the policy rate to below the level of inflation to push growth under new Governor Sahap Kavcioglu, who shares the same dovish views as Erdogan. Such steps, it said, could lead to higher imports and a larger current account deficit.
Business timings reduced as NCOC imposes more COVID-19 restrictions
Moody's says Turkish central bank overhaul could hit capital inflows, lira, inflation
SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan
COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'
Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election
Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week
Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US
Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner
Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked
Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy
201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn
Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver
Read more stories
Comments