ANL 31.90 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-3.77%)
ASC 15.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-3.11%)
ASL 25.23 Increased By ▲ 0.63 (2.56%)
AVN 92.20 Increased By ▲ 1.69 (1.87%)
BOP 8.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-2.03%)
BYCO 11.07 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.27%)
DGKC 123.50 Decreased By ▼ -2.10 (-1.67%)
EPCL 51.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-1.53%)
FCCL 23.11 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
FFBL 27.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.78%)
FFL 15.78 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-2.17%)
HASCOL 11.48 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (6.99%)
HUBC 85.00 Increased By ▲ 1.50 (1.8%)
HUMNL 6.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.58%)
JSCL 22.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.54%)
KAPCO 42.29 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.69%)
KEL 4.21 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-1.64%)
LOTCHEM 15.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.92%)
MLCF 45.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.65%)
PAEL 32.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.5%)
PIBTL 10.82 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.28%)
POWER 9.43 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.74%)
PPL 92.54 Increased By ▲ 6.24 (7.23%)
PRL 26.50 Increased By ▲ 1.19 (4.7%)
PTC 8.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.19%)
SILK 1.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 41.65 Increased By ▲ 2.25 (5.71%)
TRG 144.00 Increased By ▲ 2.70 (1.91%)
UNITY 29.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.16%)
WTL 1.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-3.7%)
BR100 4,891 Increased By ▲ 56.03 (1.16%)
BR30 25,356 Increased By ▲ 395.94 (1.59%)
KSE100 45,407 Increased By ▲ 506.02 (1.13%)
KSE30 18,750 Increased By ▲ 272.96 (1.48%)

Coronavirus
VERY HIGH
Pakistan Deaths
13,863
2024hr
Pakistan Cases
630,471
366924hr
Sindh
263,290
Punjab
199,040
Balochistan
19,342
Islamabad
52,086
KPK
80,037
Business Recorder Logo
Mar 22, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Gilani challenges chairman senate election in IHC

  • "The decision of the presiding officer in rejecting the votes is a judicial decision made in gross violation of the law and hence amenable to judicial review," it added.
APP 22 Mar 2021

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will take up the petition of PPP's Senator Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani on March 24th, seeking courts order to annul the results of chairman senate's election.

According to the cause list issued on Monday, Chief Justice Athar Minallah will hear the case moved by the PPP's stalwart through hid counsel Farook H. Naek and Javed Iqbal Weins Advocate.

As interim relief, the petition prayed the court to stop Chairman Senate Sadiq Sanjrani from performing the official duties while declaring the results of senate chairman elections and rejection of seven votes by the presiding officer as null and void.

The petition had named presiding officer Syed Muzzafar Hussain Shah, the Ministry of Law and Justice, the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, the Senate Secretariat and Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani as respondents in the case.

The petition further prayed to declare Yousaf Raza Gilani as chairman senate while accepting the rejected votes. The petition also argued that a perusal of the rejected votes showed that the intention was to vote for Gilani and no one else.

"The decision of the presiding officer in rejecting the votes is a judicial decision made in gross violation of the law and hence amenable to judicial review," it added.

It may be mentioned here that Sadiq Sanjrani achieved victory in chairman senate elections and defeated a joint candidate of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) Yousuf Raza Gilani after seven votes of his were rejected by the presiding officer.

Gilani had challenged the decision of presiding officer to IHC.

IHC Syed Yousaf Raza Gilani

Gilani challenges chairman senate election in IHC

SCO member states including India, China to participate in anti-terror drills in Pakistan

COVID-19: NCOC decides to increase restrictions, tighten implementation of SOPs as Pakistan fears 'third wave'

Gilani moves IHC challenging rejection of seven votes in Senate chairman election

Pakistan to receive China's CanSino COVID-19 vaccine for commercial sale this week

Taliban claim they floated the proposal for reduction in violence, not the US

Europe can achieve herd immunity by July: EU commissioner

Turkish lira plunges 17% after central bank boss sacked

Govt rejects allegations against vaccine efficacy

201 to 300 electricity units: Subsidy likely to be withdrawn

Delayed payment of RLNG bills to SNGPL: MoI&P seeks Rs1.5bn LPS waiver

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters